Officials announce funeral services for fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have announced funeral services for fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, Lt. Heath Meyer.

OHP Chief Ricky Adams said on his Twitter account and Facebook that 43-year-old Lt. D. Heath Meyer died Monday night.

The OHP says Meyer was injured July 14 after putting down strips of spikes along Interstate 35 in Moore in an attempt to stop a fleeing vehicle.

The OHP says the driver of the fleeing vehicle avoided the spikes and that two other troopers chasing the driver tried to avoid the strips, but collided and one of the troopers’ vehicles hit Meyer.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was later arrested; however, court records do not indicate that formal charges have been filed.

Lt. Meyer succumbed to his injuries just before midnight on July 24.

Wednesday morning, officials announced funeral arrangements for the fallen trooper.

Funeral services for Lt. Meyer will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Oklahoma Concerns of Police Survivors (OK C.O.P.S.).

An account has been set up at the DPS Federal Credit Union, 3650 N. Martin Luther King Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73111.

Meyer is the 36th OHP Trooper who has died in the line of duty.

“For more than 80 years the OHP has provided an unmatched commitment to duty, sacrifice and dedication to service above self,” Adams said. “Lt. Meyer led from the front and served as a superb example for his family, friends, partners and the public. His life stands as a testament to the OHP’s passionate commitment to protecting Oklahomans.”

Meyer, 43, was a graduate of the 55th OHP academy in 2005. He was promoted to Lieutenant in February of 2014 and was assigned to Troop A in Oklahoma City.

“Heath Meyer was an example for all of us of how to serve with humility and grace,” said DPS Commissioner Michael C. Thompson. “I have a tremendous amount of admiration and appreciation for his faithful service to Oklahoma. We will all miss him.”

Meyer is survived by his wife, Missy, and two daughters: Isabelle, 15, and Lily, 10.

Adams said he is very appreciative of the support and prayers offered for the Meyer family and for OHP during this time.