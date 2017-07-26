OKC woman’s trailer, filled with hand-made glass bird feeders, stolen from driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A southside woman is asking for the public's help after her trailer filled with hand-made glass bird feeders was stolen from her driveway Tuesday morning.

"Keep everything else. I don’t care. I just want my art. I want my feeders. I want my glass that I’ve worked so hard on," said Barri Bates Coss of the 7000 block of South Villa Ave.

Bates Coss says her 6x12 red enclosed trailer was dragged off of her driveway sometime Tuesday morning. Drag marks could be seen on her driveway, as well as tire marks over blocks used to keep the wheels from moving.

"There were six locks on it," said Bates Coss. "Dead asleep, didn't hear a thing. Not a thing."

Bates Coss estimates there were upwards of 40 hand-made bird feeders made out of antique glassware inside, including displays she uses for selling the feeders at area craft shows. An amount that has taken years for her to put together.

"(It's) a gross violation. You know, I don’t care so much about the things I can replace. It’s the things you put your heart and soul into."

She said she's filed a report with Oklahoma City Police and is offering a reward for the trailer and its contents return.