Oklahoma City Thunder reveals new team uniforms for the season

OKLAHOMA CITY – We now know what one of the ‘best styled‘ and most ‘fashionable‘ athletes will sometimes be wearing on the basketball court this 2017-18 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder revealed on Wednesday two new uniforms, the ‘Association’ and ‘Icon’ editions.

Highlighted are tradition as the team enters its 10th season, technology in the materials as well as the partnership between the NBA and Nike.

Besides the innovative design, two apparent updates include added Nike logos and ‘OKC’ at the belt buckle.

The Thunder will now also get to choose between the before standard home and away uniforms for each game in Oklahoma City.

The jerseys and shorts will be available for sale starting September 29 at the Thunder Shop.

The team’s other two uniform editions will be revealed later in the fall.

What's new with the new Association and Icon uniforms? Lots of innovation from @nike. pic.twitter.com/wk83VvYlzY — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017

An eye on tradition + new technology = the new Thunder Association and Icon edition uniforms by @Nike. https://t.co/lrprIwGbOm pic.twitter.com/NOheP7frhd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017