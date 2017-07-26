× Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Oklahoma man with Alzheimer’s, Emphysema

MOORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 80-year-old man.

Officials are looking for John Masters who was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

His last known location is at a KFC in Midwest City Tuesday around 5 p.m.

He may be in a white 1997 GMC Sonoma pickup with the Oklahoma tag ACT216.

Masters does have Alzheimer’s and Emphysema.

If you see Masters or know his whereabouts, call police.