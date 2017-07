Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday was the Oklahoma football team's annual media golf day, and several Sooner assistant coaches spoke with the media about the upcoming season.

One of them is Ruffin McNeill, the newest member of the OU coaching staff, who is the assistant head coach.

McNeill was the head coach at East Carolina when new OU head coach Lincoln Riley was the Pirates' offensive coordinator.

For defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, his brother Bob is no longer the head coach, with Riley at the helm.