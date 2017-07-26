× Teenager accused of making up sexual assault, kidnapping story is indicted on charges

DENISON, Texas- A Texas teenager has been indicted after she admitted to making up a story about being kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

On March 8, investigators with the Denison Police Department received a call from a man who said his fiance, Breana Harmon Talbott, was missing.

The man told police that Talbott’s car had been found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver’s door was open, one shoe was on the ground and her phone and keys were sitting near the console.

Immediately, detectives began searching for Talbott.

Several hours later, Talbott walked into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear. She told witnesses at the church that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

As officers began investigating the case, they started to doubt her story.

Talbott eventually admitted to making the whole thing up, and she was arrested for making a false report to a peace officer.

According to KXII, the 19-year-old was indicted by a grand jury of two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.

If she is convicted on all counts, Harmon faces up to 32 years in prison.