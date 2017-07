Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday, with no major changes in their main home and away uniforms

The new uniforms are made by Nike, the new maker of all NBA team uniforms.

The Thunder's are essentially the same, except for an "OKC" on the front of the belt line, and the familiar Nike "swoosh" on the front of the jersey.

The home and away uniforms are officially called the Association and Icon editions.

OKC plans to reveal two alternate uniforms in the fall.