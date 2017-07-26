Today will be the hottest day of the week

*** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA THROUGH THIS EVENING. ***

Today will be the hottest of the week with widespread 100s and a heat index to 110 degrees!

Thankfully, the heat dome starts to move west on tomorrow, allowing for a cool front to sweep across the state.

This will spark storms Thursday morning in northwestern Oklahoma.

Scattered storms will develop in northern Oklahoma tomorrow and move into central Oklahoma with the front in the late afternoon and evening.

A few storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

Behind the front, we will be treated to a 10 degree cool-down and northeasterly winds.

A few storms are possible Friday.

This weekend will be slightly below normal with highs in the low 90s and lows down to the upper 60s!

The heat dome will move to the west coast next week and we will start out the month of August with below normal temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s!