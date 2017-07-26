Tulsa baby taken by non-custodial father found safe in Oklahoma City; Man still on the run 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A baby who was taken by her non-custodial parent in Tulsa was found in Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Officials are now looking for Donta Davis. He is the non-custodial father of four-month-old Destiny.

Authorities say Davis took the baby from an apartment complex in Tulsa Tuesday night.

The child’s mother told police she was sleeping and another child had unlocked the door for Davis.

Fox 23 reports Davis then “forced his way inside” and took Destiny.

While officials were out looking for Davis at certain locations in Oklahoma City, a woman walked up to a Deputy U.S. Marshal at an apartment complex, and handed him Destiny, saying a man told her to give the baby to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Davis. He is wanted for child stealing.

Police say he is a convicted felon who is known to be violent.

If you see Davis or know his whereabouts, call police.