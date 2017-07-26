Watch: Oklahoma City Dodgers outfielder hits home run off of opponent’s head

OKLAHOMA CITY – A right fielder with the Reno Aces likely has a headache following a bizarre home-run by an Oklahoma City outfielder.

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Dodgers were taking on the Reno Aces for the first of a four-game series.

In the eighth inning, Oklahoma City’s Alex Verdugo hit a fly ball into right field.

It appeared as though Reno’s right fielder Zach Borenstein was all set to catch the ball and stop the play in its tracks.

However, he lost sight of the ball and was hit in the head by the baseball. The force then sent the ball over the fence, giving Oklahoma City a three-run homer.

Despite Verduga’s amazing play, Reno won the game 9 to 7.