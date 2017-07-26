× Will Rogers World Airport adds larger parking lot for those waiting to pick up passengers

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re heading to Will Rogers World Airport to pick up a loved one, officials want you to be aware of a new waiting area.

Beginning Friday, the designated waiting area at the airport will move to a larger parking lot. The lot is located on 67th St., directly across from the control tower.

Over the past year, the airport says the old waiting lane became inadequate to handle the increase in traffic.

“We have definitely outgrown the old cell phone waiting area,” says Karen Carney, airport spokesperson. “There are several times during the day when cars back up into oncoming traffic on Terminal Drive, creating traffic hazards. This lot not only provides more parking, but should significantly reduce those unsafe conditions.”

Officials say the curbside lanes in front of the terminal building are designed for active loading and unloading, drivers must wait until their friends or family are at the curb.

Drivers can also take advantage of the hourly parking garage, which is free for those staying less than one hour.