4 Our Vets: Oklahoma State University programs, events helping those who serve

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local university is getting the word out about services that are available to its students who have been in the military.

Rick Hansen is the coordinator for the Veteran Student Academic Services at Oklahoma State University.

The office has been open for two years at OSU and is currently preparing for a couple of events to help veterans get the help they need to succeed as students.

A ‘meet and greet’ event is planned for the fall semester to help veterans meet each other on campus, along with introducing them to 20 resources available to them on campus.

This will also be the third year for the ‘Warrior Walk Against Veteran Suicide’ around Boomer Lake in Stillwater. Organizers say it consists of a 22-mile walk to help raise awareness for veteran suicides across the country. At this point, officials say the country is losing more veterans to suicide than those who die in current combat missions.

Recently, OSU was recognized as the first ‘Purple Heart University’ in Oklahoma by the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Veterans Day.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.