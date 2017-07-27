400-pound pig named ‘Booger’ bites huge chunk out of toddler’s arm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERSVILLE, Alabama - A 3-year-old little girl was playing with her brothers outside when their neighbor's 400-pound pig escaped and came into their yard.

'Booger' set his eyes on little Bella, and within moments her mother was racing to call 911.

"When I came out, the pig had her arm in its mouth and was on top of her," Amber White told WAFF. "I was telling 911 dispatchers that a 400-pound pig was on my daughter."

The pig ripped out a large chunk of Bella's arm. Her injuries were so severe that Bella had to be airlifted to a hospital in Huntsville, Alabama.

"The chunk that he took out was massive, down to the bone and then on the back of her arm he took out another piece," her mother said. "It was horrific, I didn't have time to think or anything until after she was in the air, and then it hit me what all had happened," White said.

Underneath the bandage that covers most of her upper arm, nearly 30 stitches hold Bella's skin together.

Due to an infection, doctors will perform surgery to insert drainage tubes into the wound.

Future doctor visits will determine whether Bella has suffered any permanent nerve damage.

Neighbors say this isn't the first time Booger has escaped and bitten someone.

Animal control officers confirm they've responded to several calls involving the massive pig running loose.

Booger's owner says the pet pig was a Valentine's Day gift from her fiance two years ago.

Due to Booger's violent attack, the pig will now be euthanized and his head will be removed for rabies tests.

His owner could face a misdemeanor charge of permitting livestock to run at large.

"I wish it would have came out differently for the pig, but at least it can't hurt anybody else," White said.