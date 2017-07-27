Anadarko councilman resigns after being arrested for DUI

ANADARKO, Okla. – An Anadarko city councilman who was arrested on a DUI charge has resigned.

Jeffrey Jason or “J.J.” Vance was arrested early Wednesday morning after an officer saw him swerving in his pickup truck and allegedly running a red light.

“Just prior to him failing to stop at the red light, another vehicle had gone through the light while it was yellow,” said Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles. “Mr. Vance was well behind that vehicle.”

Vance admitted to the officer he had been drinking, but told the officer that he was on the city council.

After failing the field test, Vance was arrested and taken back to the police station.

“All I can tell you all is, you all just be as nice as you can to me,” Vance can be heard saying on the body camera footage, “because I am on the city council.”

He didn’t stop there, allegedly offering to pay a $700 or $800 fine, even bargaining his vehicle.

“Or, or better than that, you can even repo my car so you can make more,” Vance said.

He even made promises based on his position as a councilman.

“If you all can just fine me and let me go home, I will f****** raise all kinds of money for your a**,” Vance said. “I’ve been raising all kinds of money from the police department, forthe police department. For the dogs. I f****** raised like $1,000 for the f****** dogs. I’m not bulls********, I did do that.”

The officers deflected his pleas, saying “we don’t make deals” and “that’s not how it works,” or just ignored him.

“If you’re a city council member, or another elected official, or a member of some sort of other city or governmental agency, that does not make you above the law,” said Roles.

On Thursday, Anadarko Mayor Kyle Eastwood told NewsChannel 4 that Vance had submitted his resignation from the city council.

“Mr. Vance made a poor choice and will deal with the consequences of that decision. That does not erase the positive contributions he made to the City of Anadarko for which we are grateful, and we hope Mr. Vance has learned a valuable lesson from this incident. We are thankful that this incident did not result in injury to others and we are proud of our law enforcement officers for the way it was handled. Anadarko is on a positive track with new businesses and jobs and we will continue making positive changes for our citizens and community,” Eastwood said in a statement.