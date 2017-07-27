Authorities looking for suspect with “specific injury” in deadly home invasion in small Oklahoma community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDELL, Okla. - State authorities are looking for a suspect with a "specific injury" in connection to a deadly home invasion in a small Oklahoma community.

One week ago today, 36-year-old Tammi Thomas and her 14-year-old son were attacked inside their Cordell home by an intruder around 1 a.m.

Tammi and her son were both shot multiple times, authorities said.

Sadly, Tammi did not survive her injuries.

Her 14-year-old son was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the teen is recovering and has since been released from the hospital.

Since the deadly home invasion, the Washita County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have chased down many leads.

However, no suspect has been identified at this time.

Investigators believe they are searching for a man with a blunt force trauma injury to his right forearm.

Officials say the suspect sustained this injury during a scuffle inside the home.

If anyone has any information that could help authorities, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.