× Baylor University ordered to provide sexual assault reports dating to 2003

WACO, Texas – A judge has ordered Baylor University to turn over to plaintiffs’ attorneys records of all cases of sexual assault and harassment since 2003 in a lawsuit against the nation’s largest Baptist school.

A group of women is suing Baylor, claiming the school in Texas mishandled or ignored claims of sexual assault for years. Baylor officials wanted to provide the court with a summary of cases. They cited privacy concerns for students not part of the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Waco said Wednesday that the assault reports will be covered by a protective order against public release.

Pitman said Baylor would not have to turn over documents it provided to the Big 12, investigators for the NCAA and a state criminal probe.

A former Baylor University student alleges she was “brutally gang raped” in 2012 by at least four and as many as eight Baylor football players, according to a separate lawsuit.

According to the civil lawsuit filed back in May, the gang rapes were considered a “bonding” experience for the football players.

Baylor said in a statement that the university “has been in conversations with the victim’s legal counsel for many months in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.”