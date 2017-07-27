Body cam video shows Oklahoma City burglary suspect in hospital room, standing on patient who later died

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City burglary suspect who was taken to the hospital after he was arrested may have caused the death of another patient.

On April 9th, Jimmy McCoy was allegedly involved in a burglary at the Dungee Apartments in northeast Oklahoma City.

McCoy was arrested shortly after the alleged burglary.

However, police said while McCoy was being arrested, he suffered an apparent seizure.

He was then rushed to Baptist Hospital to be treated.

“During this hospital stay, Mr. McCoy needed to use the bathroom. The officers did unlock his handcuffs that Mr. McCoy was wearing, so he could use the restroom facilities,” explains Captain Bo Mathews of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Shortly thereafter, McCoy reportedly ran from the room in what police are calling an attempt to escape custody.

According to Captain Mathews, McCoy ran down a hallway and entered the room of another patient, Reginald Morrisey.

McCoy allegedly jumped on top of Morrisey and stood on him in an attempt to climb through the ceiling to make his escape.

In video released Thursday, you can hear a nurse screaming at McCoy to get off of Morrisey.

Warning: The video below is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Mr. McCoy then attempted to jump outside the 6-floor story window by running and jumping into the window,” says Mathews. “He did crash into the window.”

Officers then used force, which included bursts of pepper spray, to take McCoy into custody.

The video released by police shows McCoy was bleeding after jumping into the window.

Five days after the altercation, the hospital patient, Morrisey, passed away.

The Medical Examiner has since ruled the case a homicide.

McCoy was booked into jail for a long list of charges including, assault, attempted burglary, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt escape from custody, larceny of an automobile, malicious injury and destruction of property and threatening to perform an act of violence.

However, he is now facing charges for first-degree murder.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video