Cold front moves in Thursday; Storms to develop in northern, central Oklahoma this afternoon, evening

*** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA WITH A HEAT INDEX TO 110! THERE’S A RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. ***

Our cold front moves in today!

Highs will range from the upper 80s and lower 90s behind the front to the low 100s ahead of the front.

Storms will develop in northern and central Oklahoma this afternoon and evening.

A few could be severe with damaging straight-line winds as the main threat.

Scattered storms will continue overnight, mainly north.

Widely scattered storms will redevelop tomorrow afternoon.

A few could be strong.

Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler for most us, in the low 90s.

Below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend in the low 90s with a northeasterly breeze.

As the heat dome heads to the west coast next week, we’ll get the outer edge of a cooler air mass to our east.

This will result in highs 5 to 10 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 80s for the start of August!

Isolated storms are possible as well.

Stay tuned for the latest!