× Court halts Oklahoma murder case amid jurisdiction issue

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma court has halted a case against two brothers accused of fatally shooting an oilman near Pawhuska nearly two years ago.

The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling Wednesday follows an appeal from Jeremy and Tyler Reece’s defense attorneys regarding a judge’s decision to try the case in state court.

The brothers are being held in Osage County Jail on a felony murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Rick Holt, whose body was found on private property in September 2015.

The defense says the case should be tried by the U.S. Attorney’s office or tribal court because the defendants are tribal members and the homicide appears to have occurred on tribal land.

The Reeces will be tried for murder in Osage tribal court if prosecutors aren’t able to proceed with their case in state court.