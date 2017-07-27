Edmond Police Department asking for your help as officer battles brain tumor, chemo treatments

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department is asking for your help as one of their own battles a brain tumor along with chemotherapy treatments and more surgeries.

Officer Nick Tant was experiencing headaches and other minor symptoms over a 10-day period last October.

He was later diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma grade 3 and was taken into a lengthy surgery to remove a tumor on his brain.

Since the surgery, he has gone through proton therapy, extensive chemo, and is currently getting a maintenance chemo treatment every month for five days.

Within the coming months, he is expected to undergo more surgeries.

“You can imagine the medical bills. This is where you come in,” EPD said in a post on their Facebook page.

For the fifth year, the police department will host the Matt Terry Softball Tournament on October 1, 2017 at the Edmond 66 Park Softball Complex.

The tournament will start at 8 a.m. and will go through the afternoon.

All of the money raised will go to the Tant family.

You can buy a raffle ticket, each at $20, for several big ticket items such as:

YETI 65 Cooler AR-15 S&W 9mm $500 gift card to Southwest Airlines iPad

The raffle drawing will be in the afternoon just before the championship game.

You do not have to be present to win.

The tickets are sold online here or you can pick them up at the police station.

If you’re unable to make the tournament and would still like to help, you can send donations to the station at:

Edmond Police Department

100 East First St.

Edmond, OK 73034

You can write checks out to “Edmond FOP”

Officer Tant and his wife, Stephanie, have two daughters, one who is a 7th grader and the other, a 3rd grader.

Tant is a school resource officer and is also a member of the EPD Bomb Squad.