Family members say ‘compromising photos’ may have led to boy’s murder

DENVER, Colo. – Family members say ‘compromising photos’ may have been what led to the murder of a Colorado teenager nearly five years ago.

Dylan Redwine was 13-years-old when he went missing in November of 2012 while staying with his father for the Thanksgiving holiday. The teen arrived at his father’s house on November 18, but his father reported him missing the following day.

In June of 2013, some of Dylan’s remains were found in the woods a few miles from his father’s house. In November 2015, Dylan’s skull was found by a group of hikers just over a mile from where the rest of his remains were discovered.

Investigators who studied Dylan’s skull determined he had suffered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. Dylan’s blood was found in his father’s living room, and cadaver dogs indicated a deceased person had been in the living room and the bed of his truck.

Last week, a grand jury issued an indictment for the boy’s father, Mark Redwine, after establishing probable cause in Dylan’s death.

“The investigation into Dylan’s disappearance and death spanned four and a half years, culminating in Saturday’s arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dyaln’s brother, Cory Redwine, told KMGH that Dylan had seen compromising photos of his father and planned to confront him about it prior to his disappearance.

Cory Redwine said the photos were ‘disturbing,’ and that they were likely just the beginning of the confrontation between his brother and his father.

“I think Dylan had a lot more than just pictures that he wanted to get across to Mark,” Cory said. “He’s just a sick person, but he’s fully aware of his actions, and he’s fine with being that person. If that’s how he wants to live his life, then well, we can see where that gets you. He’s where he belongs.”