Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announces passing of former K9

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a beloved member of the team.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of K9 Deputy Bose.

Bose served with the sheriff’s office for several years before retiring in 2015.

“He served the citizens of Oklahoma County with distinction and honor. Over the years Bose is responsible for taking a multitude of drugs off the streets of Oklahoma County as well as 33 successful apprehensions. After retirement, Bose served his former handler and his family faithfully until the end,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

Bose’s funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28 at Precious Pets Cemetery, located at 5510 Spencer Rd. in Spencer.