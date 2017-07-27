Friends, relatives welcome home Oklahoma National Guard soldiers from Ukraine

NORMAN, Okla. – Friends and relatives gathered in Norman to welcome back Oklahoma National Guard soldiers returning from the Ukraine.

Some waited for hours for their arrival.

But all had been waiting six months for their spouses, and in some cases, parents to return from their deployment.

100 members of the 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry have been in the Ukraine to train the country’s military. The Thunderbird’s efforts were part of a multi-national effort to support the war-weary Ukrainians.

The homecoming event at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center was tearful, joyful and an event most will never forget.

Join Linda Cavanaugh as she takes you to the reunion.

