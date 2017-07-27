“He was a great guy,” Patient dies days after video shows burglary suspect break into hospital room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Reginald Morrisey died not because of complications due to his stroke but because suspected burglar Jimmy McCoy allegedly escaped police custody at the hospital and bolted towards Morrisey's room.

In the body camera video, you can hear someone yell "Get off of him."

McCoy allegedly jumped onto Morrisey's bed, ultimately causing his death.

Five days later, Morrisey died from a blood clot in his lung.

The medical examiner is calling it a homicide and so are the victim's friends.

"He needs to have life in prison, you know, or death, you know, death row, I don't know," said Lorri Parr.

Parr has been friends with Morrissey for more than a decade.

"He was a hard worker, and he was always willing to take care of, you know, he'll do anything for his kids, and his grandkids and his friends," Parr said.

Parr said she can't help but to wonder what went wrong.

"Truthfully, I think somebody that had that kind of history should have ever had their handcuffs taken off of him," she said.

Parr said police didn't handle the situation safely and believes, if officers did, her friend would still be alive.

"I feel like procedures weren't followed when the unhandcuffed him or when they released all the pepper spray in the room when there was a patient in the room," Parr said.

Parr just wants people to remember her friend as a loyal guy.

"He was a great guy, he was one of those kind of people that, if late at night something's going wrong, you could pick up the phone and call him and he'll be there," she said.

The district attorney filed first-degree murder charges Thursday.

McCoy is being held in county jail without bail.