Man’s body found days after deadly motorcycle crash on Oklahoma turnpike

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Authorities say a 28-year-old man’s body was discovered along the Creek Turnpike after a truck driver spotted something in a nearby ditch.

According to the accident report, officials say 28-year-old Nathan Lykins was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he left the Creek Turnpike to the right. Investigators say he struck a fence and a tree before he was thrown into a nearby ditch.

No one else was involved in the wreck, and Lykins was not reported missing so no one knew to look for him.

Troopers tell FOX 23 that┬áLykins’ body was found on Wednesday after a truck driver spotted something in the ditch and called for help.

Investigators believe he had been there for at least two to three days.