Man’s body found days after deadly motorcycle crash on Oklahoma turnpike

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Authorities say a 28-year-old man’s body was discovered along the Creek Turnpike after a truck driver spotted something in a nearby ditch.

According to the accident report, officials say 28-year-old Nathan Lykins was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he left the Creek Turnpike to the right. Investigators say he struck a fence and a tree before he was thrown into a nearby ditch.

No one else was involved in the wreck, and Lykins was not reported missing so no one knew to look for him.

Troopers tell FOX 23 that Lykins’ body was found on Wednesday after a truck driver spotted something in the ditch and called for help.

Investigators believe he had been there for at least two to three days.