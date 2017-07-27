× Mississippi police who fatally shot man had wrong house, DA says

Authorities are investigating the death of a Mississippi man who was shot dead by police while they were serving a warrant for another individual in an apparent address mix-up.

Ismael Lopez was killed late Sunday at his Southaven home in the shooting, according to Murray Wells, an attorney representing Ismael’s wife, Claudia Lopez.

Southaven police referred questions to DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion, who said the officers responded to the wrong address.

Earlier that evening, a woman in nearby Tate County called police to report an assault at a Citgo gas station, according to the Tate County Sheriff’s Department incident report. The sheriff’s department then called the Southaven Police Department to arrest the suspect in that case, Samuel Pearman, whose address is 5878 Surrey Lane, according to the warrant.

Ismael lived across the street from Pearman, Wells said.

But, the District Attorney and Claudia’s attorney gave different accounts of what happened when police showed up at the Lopez residence.

According to Champion, Southaven police officers knocked on the door of the residence to ascertain if it was the correct location, but the Lopezes didn’t hear the knock. He said they only heard their dog barking and Ismael went to find out why.

Police officers said, when Ismael opened the door, his pit bull charged at them and they shot and wounded the dog. And, when they looked up, Ismael was pointing a gun at them, Champion said. The officers commanded him to lower the weapon and fatally shot him when he did not comply, Champion said.

The Lopez family attorney provided a competing narrative. He said Ismael heard the knock and went to answer the door with his dog, when “chaos breaks out.”

Wells said police shot through the door of the home, killing Ismael, who was unarmed. Wells said bullet holes can be seen through the front door.

Makeshift memorial set up at home of Ismael Lopez Rodriguez, shot and killed by Southaven Police last night. pic.twitter.com/eGviVmDMAp — Mary Jo Ola (@Local24MaryJo) July 24, 2017

Wells said there were two guns in the house – one in the bedroom, where police later found it, and a rifle on the couch, which he said was not near Ismael’s body and had no blood on it when police found it.

“What she’s certain about is that she didn’t hear any verbal commands,” Wells said. “She didn’t hear them say ‘Put down the gun.'”

Southaven police have declined to provide a police incident report and would not comment on the status of the officer or officers involved in the case.

Champion said the address mix-up may have occurred because mailboxes in the area are clumped together.

“There were no numbers on the houses so, when the officers got there, they went to the address they thought was the address they had been asked to go to,” Champion said.

But, Wells said the area is clearly marked.

He said the family is considering filing a civil rights violation against police.

“His wife is as distraught as a human can be,” he said, adding she isn’t interested in money, she just wants to make sure her husband’s name is cleared. “Everyone loved him.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the police shooting investigation.