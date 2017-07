× More than 11,000 people without power in metro after strong thunderstorms

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 11,000 people are without power in the metro after strong thunderstorms Thursday evening.

There are nearly 7,500 without power in Yukon and around 3,800 in Oklahoma City.

OG&E crews are aware of the issue and are working to restore power.

They advise you to avoid areas near Yukon, Mustang and west OKC due to downed power lines.

To report an outage or for updates, call 405-272-9595.