Oklahoma City firefighters reach fundraising goal to pay for fallen firefighter memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters are thanking the community after receiving enough funding to help honor those who have died on the job.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has made it their mission to build a memorial for fallen Oklahoma City firefighters.

Until recently, the department did not have all the funds to complete the memorial.

“We are trying to raise funds to establish a fallen firefighters memorial here in front of administration of Oklahoma City Fire Station 1,” said Battalion Chief Chris Black.

As a way to raise money for the memorial, the fire department began selling t-shirts. Officials estimated that they would need to sell approximately 1,300 t-shirts in order to meet their goal.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department announced that the department has received enough donations to pay for the completion of the project.

The memorial is expected to be finished in October.