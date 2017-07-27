× Oklahoma man arrested for string of restaurant burglaries

STILLWATER, Okla. – Investigators say an Oklahoma man who recently moved to local community has been arrested for a string of burglaries.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, police in Stillwater arrested 37-year-old Brandon James Williams in connection to a series of restaurant burglaries.

Authorities say Williams recently moved to Stillwater from Muskogee and is believed to be behind the burglary of Curly’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers and Palomino’s Mexican Restaurant.

However, detectives are still investigating a possible link between those burglaries and the burglaries of Freddie Paul’s Steakhouse, the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant and China Wok restaurant.

Williams was arrested on two counts of second-degree burglary.