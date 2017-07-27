Oklahomans speak out over President Trump’s controversial tweets regarding transgender individuals, military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Leaders in the city's transgender community are sounding off following a series of tweets from President Trump this week.

The president tweeted "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

But at Thursday's Miss Gay Oklahoma America pageant, the reigning winner, Ry'Lee Hilton, said medical costs for the population isn't strong enough for a ban.

"I don't think that's a good reason personally to say we're going to exclude an entire community and an entire population of people from helping our country," Hilton said.

Oklahoma State Representative Kevin Calvey supports the president's announcement, though he said he understands why some may be perplexed by the unexpected tweet.

"I do recognize that ordinarily one works through a certain process on these things that may not have been the ordinary process on it," he said.

Calvey served nine years in the Army National Guard, earning a bronze medal. He said the issue goes beyond medical reasons, but it's a serious morale problem.

"Changing the culture of the military to a minuscule percentage of the population that is very vocal, I just don't think that is very sound," Calvey said.

NBC estimates there are 6,600 transgender service members in the U.S. Military.

Hilton insisted no amount of transgender military members would harm morale.

"We live in a community that you don't know a transgender person from the next person you meet on the street, so I don't think it's bad for morale, I don't think that as long as they're doing their job, it's a problem," Hilton said.

Furthermore, she maintains the decision is an unnecessary reversal from equality for transgender Americans.

"I think that we should continue our steps forward in making them feel as the rest of the United States," Hilton said. "And anybody who enters in our domain, we're one, a United States of America."