Police: Two skimmers discovered at gas pumps in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Police in Edmond are warning drivers after two skimmers were found at a local gas station.

On Thursday, the Edmond Police Department posted photos of a skimmer found at a gas station near 2nd St. and Coltrane.

Investigators say they were called to the gas station on Wednesday night after someone reported a suspicious vehicle at the pumps. Witnesses told dispatchers that two men in a maroon Suburban opened the pump for a few moments before driving toward I-35.

While no one was taken into custody, authorities say they discovered two skimmers in the area.

Officials are warning anyone who purchased gasoline at any gas stations in the area within the last day to watch their accounts.