Stuffing your belly with pancakes for a good cause

OKLAHOMA CITY - The In Your Corner team was up at the crack of dawn and firing up the griddle at the Salvation Army’s 2017 Home Energy Aid Pancake Breakfast.

One guest said, “It's amazing to see a building like this and all of the good it does for the community a great time to share with employees and donate to a great cause.”

It’s a win-win the Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command is capitalizing on to do the most good.

Major Dan Matthews says during the extreme weather the calls for help go way up for groceries, shelter, and utility assistance.

“We hear their stories [and] they share with us their crisis and it's heartbreaking at times,” he said.”

Like someone said today, ‘A nominal money can help keep them off the street or get through the season they're in.’”

Thursday, the Salvation Army got the assist from our state's big energy companies that continue to raise money for important utility programs and was shown even more love from Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy.

“Here's something that the utilities can work together on along with the commission to really help serve the community in such a great way,” Murphy said.

We did that in a huge way!

For the second year in a row Oklahoma City grocer, Buy For Less, pitched in most of the food and "The Smoking Brothers" from the Saint Augustine Episcopal Church prepped and cooked it!

Volunteers kept rolling out of bed to put on their red apron.

We had so much fun.

Thanks to sponsorships, ticket sales, and matching funds, we were able to raise close to $28,000.

For more information on the Salvation Army's utility assistance program contact their Social Services office at 405-246-1060 or 405-246-1070.