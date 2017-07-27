“There are people who will not get fed,” Some Oklahomans to be removed from “Meals on Wheels” due to budget cuts 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Budget cuts have left many state agencies in crisis mode.

Some of those affected are left with few options, including our state’s population of elderly Oklahomans who rely on organizations like “Meals on Wheels.”

The financial crisis continues to have an impact as some warn there is nowhere else to cut.

It's nearly 100 degrees outside as an elderly Oklahoma woman waits by the door for food. For many, it is their only meal of the day - humbling for someone who has worked their entire life until they no longer could.

"There are people who will not get fed,” Don Hudman, Area Wide Aging Agency Director, said. "There's just not enough money to take care of the need."

Hudman says state funding is disappearing faster than they can stretch their resources, which has forced the closure of some senior nutrition programs.

"This is the first time in my almost 23 years that we've had a cut this huge,” Ronnie Winters, Oklahoma County Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator, said.

Before, they were able to absorb those cuts through furloughs, job cuts, fundraisers and even planting a garden with all donated labor and materials. Now, they say there is simply nothing left to cut except who gets food and who does not.

"This is the only meal they get. They don't have any other food, and we're being forced to remove some of those people off of our program, and so it's devastating,” Winters said.

Not only will their only meal of the day be gone, but for many home-bound recipients, so will their only human interaction.

"The people who deliver the meals are the people who do the well checks, because it's the only person they may see every day during the month, not just during that week,” said Winters.

Click here for more information or to donate.