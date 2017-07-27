Three arrested after stolen property discovered at Del City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Several law enforcement agencies, including a bomb squad and SWAT team, served a warrant at a home and discovered stolen property including guns.

Early Thursday morning, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office and Bethany police assisted the Oklahoma County DA's office to serve a warrant near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane.

Our crews on scene observed several people come out of a home with their hands up. They were detained at the scene.

Officials with the DA's office tell us they were serving a warrant for stolen property.

Once inside the home they also found several guns.

Three people were arrested; Saderious Willis, 27; Ryan Gross, 28; and Adrianna Green, 23.

All three have been to prison before and were on probation.

Green had two outstanding warrants, one felony and one misdemeanor.