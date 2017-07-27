Traffic stop leads authorities to thousands of dollars worth of stolen property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A traffic violation led authorities to thousands of dollars worth of stolen property at a collision center.

It started Tuesday afternoon when Manuel Hoffman didn't use a turn signal to change lanes. Officers pulled over the Ford F-250 only to find out it was stolen.

"When they looked at the truck, they determined that a VIN switch had occurred. Somebody had actually switched the VIN number from one vehicle to the other,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Police say it's a common tactic for chop shops.

Officers searched Manuel Hoffman's business and allegedly found several pieces of stolen property including two Sea-Doos, three small trailers, a 33-foot fifth wheel trailer, two utility vehicles, a shotgun and more.

Manuel Hoffman, Jaime Hoffman and Victor Hoffman were all arrested in connection to the crime.

Now, police are working to reunite the stolen property with the rightful owners.

"This traffic stop certainly paid off in this case as it led us to a large haul of stolen property and three suspects who are now in jail,” Knight said.

Police tell us they've had an overwhelming number of calls about the stolen property and are now working to identify the rightful owners.