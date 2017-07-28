× 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Frequently Asked Questions

FREQUENTLY ASKED WALK QUESTIONS

GENERAL:

What is Walk to End Alzheimer’s?

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions. Learn more.

Every registered participant who raises $100 or more will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.

The Promise Garden is a mission-focused experience which calls for participants to come together and make a commitment to fulfill their promise to remember, to honor, to care and to fight Alzheimer’s disease. Through colored flowers, the Promise Garden ceremony represents the diverse reasons participants have gathered to participate. On Walk day, registered walkers will have an opportunity to receive a promise flower and write a personal message on it to further strengthen their dedication. Blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

We’re counting on companies to be leaders in the community and in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Companies can participate in many ways including forming a team and becoming a sponsor. Contact the Oklahoma City office (405.319.0780 or okcwalk@alz.org) for more information.

REGISTRATION:

Do I have to register in order to walk?

Yes, we want to know you’ll be walking with us and need every walker to sign a standard waiver through their official registration.

There is no registration fee. However, we ask every walker to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

How do I register?

To register online for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Oklahoma City, go to okcwalk.com and select “Register.” You’ll be asked to choose one of the three participation options – Form a Team, Join a Team, or Walk as an Individual. Choose your option and follow the flow to complete registration. Returning Walkers will be prompted to log in to expedite the registration process. You can also mail a paper registration form to the Oklahoma City office (2123 N. Classen Blvd. OKC, OK 73106) or register in person on Walk Day. PDF: Online Registration Guide

What responsibilities does a team captain have?

Team captains are the heart of Walk. As a team captain, you’ll recruit your team of family, friends and coworkers, help them fundraise, keep them motivated and have fun fighting for a great cause in the process. You will also have access to a team fundraising Web page and numerous tools to make your team a success. There is no minimum or maximum member requirement for a team.

Each participant should register themselves so they can accept the terms of the liability waiver and provide a valid email address so they can receive details about the event. To register others for whom you have the authority to sign our liability waiver, simply log out of the website and begin a new registration. To register a large team at once, please contact the Oklahoma City office (405.319.0780 or okcwalk@alz.org).

FUNDRAISING:

How do I start fundraising?

The best fundraising efforts start by sharing your personal story about why you’re participating in the Walk. You can share your story on your personal Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising page by logging in to your participant center, an online portal for your personal and team fundraising efforts. Once your page is updated, share it with friends, family, and coworkers via email, social networking, and word of mouth. PDF: Participant Center Guide

Participant Center Guide How do I submit donations?

The easiest way to collect donations is online (okcwalk.com), but If you collect cash and check donations toward your fundraising efforts, you can turn them in to your local chapter via one of the following options: Mail: Download a paper donation form or contribution tracking form and mail it to the Oklahoma City office (2123 N Classen Blvd. OKC, OK 73106) PDF: Mailing in Donations Bank Night: The Oklahoma City office will host a “Bank Night” September 27 th and 28 th where you can turn in cash and check donations and receive T-shirts in accordance with your fundraising efforts. At the Walk: You can also bring your cash and check donations to the Walk and turn them in at registration.

Please allow 2-4 weeks for your cash and check donations to appear on your fundraising web page.

Where does the money go?

The funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s benefit the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. See this pagefor further information.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is counting on you to lead the way! Raise $500 for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association and you’ll join the elite ranks of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Champions Club. Raise $1,000 and become a member of our Grand Champions Club. Both come with exclusive perks and a cowbell to ring loud and proud at the event! See our Champions Club pagefor more details.

The Fundraise with Facebook app is an application you can install on your Facebook account, enabling you to share fundraising progress updates with your Facebook friends and ask them to support your Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising efforts. Using the app, you can post status updates, schedule updates to post automatically, thank your donors, donate your profile or cover photo, and share your fundraising progress. You can install the app from the Get Social section of your Participant Center. PDF: Fundraising with Facebook Guide

Fundraising with Facebook Guide How do I get the Mobile/Tablet app?

To install a Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile or tablet application, use a web browser on your mobile device to visit the participant center; from there you’ll be prompted to install the appropriate app for your device (iOS or Android, phone or tablet). You can also visit the App Store or Google Play store on your device and search for “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” PDF:Mobile App Guide

