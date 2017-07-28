Authorities identify suspect who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 7 p. m. Thursday, police were called to the Meridian Inn near S.W. 12th and Meridian in relation to a disturbance.

Matthew Beckett, 26, had allegedly stolen a gun from an acquaintance, then locked himself in his motel room.

When police arrived, the suspect refused to come out of the room and claimed to have several firearms with him.

He reportedly told officers he had one firearm rigged to go off if officers made entry into the room.

Police officers called in their tactical teams to help and evacuated nearby rooms.

During the standoff, Beckett texted a friend saying he did not want to go back to prison and allegedly threatened to kill a police officer “if he need to,” a police report states.

Negotiators were on the phone with the suspect for several hours until he went silent.

Officers then tried to make additional contact with the subject.

Just after 4 a.m., officers entered the room and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Inside the room, officials say they found a gun, ammunition, drugs and two small pit bulls.

The dogs are now with Animal Welfare.

Beckett was on probation for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

He previously served time in prison for child abuse.