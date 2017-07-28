× Authorities searching for piece of evidence after man’s body found near Oklahoma highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a piece of evidence after a man’s body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

Sunday, officials say 41-year-old Thanakrit Thuetong was found dead off state highway 56 near I-40.

Thuetong, originally from Thailand, has lived in the United States since 2012.

Officials say his last known address was in Florida.

While investigating Thuetong’s death, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation determined the man parked his car in the parking lot of a Seminole County convenience store Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows him inside the store with a black backpack.

Video captures him walking outside the store, past his car, and along the highway.

His body was found approximately a half mile from the store.

However, that black backpack was not found.

OSBI agents are asking whoever took the backpack to return it.

Agents are only interested in the backpack, not the person who took it or why it was taken.

Thuetong does have relatives (not immediate family) living in California.

Officials say it is possible Thuetong was driving along I-40 from Florida to California.

Agents are working to speak to that relative.

If anyone has information on the backpack on Thuetong’s death, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017