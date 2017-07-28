Comic Con, Car and motorcycle show happening 4 your weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The weekend is here! Are you looking for something to do?

The Indian Hills Powwow is tonight from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

It is located at 9300 N. Sooner Road in Oklahoma City.

The New World Comic Con is also happening this weekend at the Oklahoma State Fair Park.

It will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And the Canadian River Cruisers Car and Motorcycle Show is Saturday in Norman at 211 W. Comanche.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and continues until noon.

Judging begins at noon with trophies awarded at 3 p.m.

