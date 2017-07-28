Crews working on new railroad bridge near I-235

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As progress continues on the I-235 and I-44 interchange, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working on a new railroad bridge.

The current bridge crosses I-235 near 50th St. However, it is too small for the freeway expansion.

ODOT says two railroad bridge segments are under construction and will be moved from the side of the freeway and installed over the road in January.

BNSF Railway will then complete the installment by adding tracks to the bridge.

Each segment of the new bridge will weigh more than 2 million pounds.

As part of the expansion, ODOT says multiple drainage systems will be installed to prevent flooding in the future.