Del City woman allegedly shoots mom, relative while vacationing in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Flor. – A Del City woman who was vacationing with her mother and another relative in Panama City Beach has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring them.

Panama City Beach Police say 32-year-old Jessica Fox, of Del City, Oklahoma, shot her mother and her mother’s half-sister at the Gulf Crest Condominiums Thursday.

WJHG reports Fox was packing and leaving the condo when she “pulled out a gun and shot through the door of the condo.”

Her mother and her mother’s half-sister are now in stable condition after suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and wrist, then undergoing emergency surgery.

After the shooting, Fox ran downstairs and threw the weapon in a random vehicle in an attempt to hide it.

“A couple of my buddies and me were parked in this parking lot and we were going down to the beach when we heard a pop and we kinda looked around, to figure out what was going on, and there was a female, came running through the parking lot and threw a gun in this car here and then kept running saying she just shot her mom, she just shot her mom,”said Brett Bagwell, who was visiting from Georgia.

Fox was caught and arrested by police as she was running from the scene.

She has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.