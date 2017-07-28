“Don’t try to beat the trains,” Two people dead after colliding with train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Investigators are investigating a deadly collision between a train and a car Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Hefner Road near Western Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Officers said the two people in the vehicle died. One was pulled out of the vehicle and died on the way to the hospital. The second was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lt. Ron Northcutt with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the vehicle drove around the crossing arms, trying to outrun the oncoming Burlington Northern Santa Fe cargo train.

"Witnesses are saying the car was kind of weaving their way through the arms and that's when the train came and hit the vehicle," Lt. Northcutt said.

Andrew Jennings works nearby at Atomic Custom Truck. He said people try to outrun the train everyday.

"Basically, just the first person and once they see one person do it, the person behind them just follows," Jennings said. "It's crazy."

Friday's tragedy serves as a warning for those who encounter the lowered crossing bars in the future.

"Don't try to beat the trains," Lt. Northcutt said. "The train's going to win every time."