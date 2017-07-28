Edmond woman pleads guilty to embezzling $454,000 from metro employer, signing false tax return

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond woman faces up to 20 years behind bars for embezzling from a metro employer and signing a false tax return.

Kay Locke pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud and signing a false tax return, in connection with a $454,000 embezzlement from Delta Promotions Team Corporation.

From 2005 until April 2016, Locke worked as a bookkeeper at Delta Promotions.

She could access bank accounts of her employer and use a Delta Promotions credit card for authorized purchases.

Friday, she pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud by using her employer’s credit card for an unauthorized purchase in December 2015 for her personal benefit.

She also admitted that she embezzled funds from her former employer from around 2010 through April 2016, and stipulated the total loss to Delta Promotions from her embezzlement scheme was $454,824.69.

Locke also pleaded guilty to signing a false tax return.

On March 15, 2016, she signed a personal federal tax return for the 2015 calendar year that she knew was false because it only reported $29,337 in total income.

At Friday’s hearing, she admitted that she omitted on the 2015 return more than $120,000 of embezzled income for that year from Delta Promotions.

As part of her plea, she admitted she owes $97,843 in restitution to the IRS for taxes owed from 2010 to 2015.

Locke faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud count, plus three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

She also faces up to three years in prison on the tax count, in addition to one year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Her sentencing will be in approximately 90 days.