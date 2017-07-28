× Officials: 2 people killed in train accident involving car in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -Authorities are investigating a train accident involving a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a train and a vehicle near Hefner and Lee.

Several EMSA units responded to the crash.

The car appears to have landed in a ditch after being hit by the train and thrown from the tracks. Witnesses told investigators at the scene that the railroad crossing arms were blocking the roadway, but the driver drove around them in an attempt to beat the train.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department tell NewsChannel 4 that two people were killed in the collision.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone else was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.