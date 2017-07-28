× Hours-long standoff in S.W. Oklahoma City comes to tragic end

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 7 p. m. Thursday, police were called to the Meridian Inn near S.W. 12th and Meridian in relation to a disturbance.

When police arrived, the suspect refused to come out of the room and claimed to have several firearms with him.

He reportedly told officers he had one firearm rigged to go off if officers made entry into the room.

Police officers called in their tactical teams to help and evacuated nearby rooms.

Negotiators were on the phone with the suspect for several hours until he went silent.

Officers then tried to make additional contact with the subject.

Just after 4 a.m., officers entered the room and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Inside the room, officials say they found a gun, ammunition, drugs and two small pit bulls.

The dogs are now with Animal Welfare.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.