Investigators searching for man who may have witnessed assault that led to Oklahoma City teen’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are searching for a man who may have witnessed an assault that led to an Oklahoma City teen’s death.

On October 18, 2016, Tyree Ivy, then 18, was dropped off at OU Medical Center after being assaulted near the intersection of N.E. 36th and Springlake Drive.

Ivy was in critical condition.

“He had severe head trauma. It appears that he is in a permanent vegetative state,” Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR in November 2016.

Tyree’s mother spoke with KFOR, saying she didn’t want to leave her son’s side while he was in the hospital.

“He is not a bad kid. Tyree likes everybody. Anybody that you talk to about him says good things about him,” Tammie Ivy said.

Officials said that three people were there when Ivy was dropped off at the hospital. However, all three people left before police could speak with any of them.

“It’s like a situation where I’m angry but I’m grateful, because they could have just left my baby by the road somewhere and just left him there to die. So, I’m grateful they brought him to the hospital, but I don’t understand why they did what they did to my baby,” Tammie said.

Two of those people were identified as Trent Colbert and Carlisha Easton.

Ivy suffered severe brain damage and underwent multiple brain surgeries.

At the time, officials said Ivy was in a vegetative state with little hope for recovery.

On July 12, 2017, Ivy passed away at his home in northwest Oklahoma City due to injuries he sustained in the assault.

The Medical Examiner has ruled this case a homicide.

Earlier this week, police asked for help locating 19-year-old Monray Goggins, who they believed may be the third person who helped drop Ivy off at the hospital.

It is unclear if authorities have spoke with Goggins about the incident.

Now, investigators are asking for help locating 47-year-old Todd Collins.

Officials say Collins may have witnessed the assault that led to Ivy’s death.

Police say Collins could be staying with family in the 5900 block of N. Terry Ave.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information that could help police, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300 or the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

There have been no arrests made in this case.