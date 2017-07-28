“It’s hard for the whole family,” Father wants answers to who murdered his son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The incident happened on January 20 at a home on N.W. 47th and Western.

Police say there was a knock on the door and then shots were fired. Two victims were inside this home at the time.

Both were hit and taken to the hospital where one later died. Now, a victim's father is looking for some answers.

"It's been about six months. It feels like it was just yesterday. It's hard for the whole family," said Jose Gallegos, the father of the shooting victim.

29-year-old Jose Gallegos Jr. was home when someone shot through his door around 5 a.m. on January 20. He was shot in the back and his roommate was shot in the leg.

Jose Jr. died from those injuries 11 days later.

Since that day, detectives haven't been able to find out who fired those shots and killed a man so many loved.

"He was a very friendly loving person. Outgoing with anybody," Gallegos said. "I just loved the way he smiled. He was just so positive, and he just makes you feel comfortable."

Jose's father fears for his safety and asked that we not show his face.

He's hoping someone will know something that could help investigators solve this horrible crime.

"No. No idea at all. That's why we're coming to you so that you guys can help us find who is responsible for his death,” Gallegos said.

"We believe there's people who know something about it. They may think that information is so small, it's irrelevant. We want to hear from you," Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Jose Jr. would have been 30-years-old next week. What would have been a time to celebrate is now a time of mourning for the Gallegos family.

"Although nothing is going to bring my son back, I don't want any other families going through this," Gallegos said.

Oklahoma City Police urge anyone with information about this crime to call 297-1200.