MAC Cosmetics to giveaway free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

Good news makeup lovers!
MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipsticks in celebration of National Lipstick Day.
The giveaway is this Saturday, July 29.
According to Glamour, there are no strings attached to the giveaway.
No required purchase, just free lipsticks.
The lipsticks, which are normally priced at $17, will be available at MAC storefronts, as well as other retailers that carry MAC products, including Ulta.
Promotion rules indicate that the giveaway is exclusive to U.S. stores — while supplies last.