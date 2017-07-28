× Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend on Christmas Day back behind bars

​OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of several children on Christmas was transported back to jail without bond after previously bonding out.

Adrian Permetter is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Stacy Anderson, on Christmas night following an argument about their son.

“You won’t live to see the New Year,” Anderson told NewsChannel 4, remembering the night of the shooting.

Permetter fled the state and was found two weeks later hiding at his mother’s home in South Carolina.

On July 6, Permetter was extradited back to Oklahoma City, but was released on a $4,400 bond the next day.

However, prosecutors believe Permetter is a danger to the public and to the victim.

In a bond hearing on Friday, a judge ordered the defendant be booked back into jail without bond.