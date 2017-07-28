× Officials: Paramedics respond to 11 calls at ‘Gathering of the Juggalos’ music festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of fans of the band Insane Clown Posse flocked to Oklahoma City this weekend for an annual music festival.

Organizers of the ’18th Gathering of the Juggalos’ told NewsChannel 4 that they expected nearly 8,000 people to head to the Lost Lakes Amphitheater this weekend.

This is the first time the event has been held in the Sooner State, and paramedics say they have already had to take several festival goers to the hospital.

By Friday morning, EMSA officials tell NewsChannel 4 they have transported 11 people to nearby hospitals for a variety of injuries.

Officials say those injuries mainly consisted of heat-related illnesses and drug overdoses. However, one person had to be taken to a hospital after being trampled in a mosh pit.

In the past, the festival has had an issue with violence. Fortunately, there have not been any major incidents at the festival in Oklahoma City.

The Midwest City Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma City Police Department all say they’re ready to handle any problems that may arise.

“Obviously, we’re going to take appropriate measures because the safety of the public is what we’re there for,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The festival is going on until Saturday.